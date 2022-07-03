Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

CPT stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.