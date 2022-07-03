Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $231.64 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.56 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.