Financial Analysis: Zentek (ZTEK) and Its Competitors

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zentek to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% Zentek Competitors 4.32% -5.83% 4.77%

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s competitors have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zentek and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A -$2.93 million -21.25 Zentek Competitors $1.56 billion $94.87 million 27.77

Zentek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zentek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zentek Competitors 234 1050 1448 29 2.46

Zentek currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 55.85%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Zentek competitors beat Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Zentek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

