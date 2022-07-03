First Foundation Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFWM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

FFWM stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

