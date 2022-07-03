First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 315,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 56,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.