First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Lowered to $55.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.03.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

