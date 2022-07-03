First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $66.75. Approximately 328,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 624,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.
Further Reading
