First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $249,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $358,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period.

Shares of FTGC stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

