Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 108,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.