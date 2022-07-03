Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

