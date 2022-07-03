Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

