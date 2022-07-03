Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

