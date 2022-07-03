Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after buying an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,072,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,711,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

