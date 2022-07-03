Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.