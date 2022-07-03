Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average of $260.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.