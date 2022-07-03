Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

