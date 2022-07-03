Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

OEF opened at $174.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

