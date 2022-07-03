Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

