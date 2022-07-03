Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,548 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

