Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.