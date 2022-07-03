FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Trading Up 3.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

