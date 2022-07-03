Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

