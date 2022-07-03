Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.