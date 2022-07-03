Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$199.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$169.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.41. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0200003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.