Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday.

FRA:FPE opened at €23.25 ($24.73) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($47.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

