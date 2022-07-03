Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Trading Up 0.1%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

