Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Critical Survey

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.35 $275.50 million $1.58 9.23 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.38 $3.13 million $1.19 9.75

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 28.22% 10.57% 1.03% Chino Commercial Bancorp 24.60% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fulton Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

