FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

BANC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.