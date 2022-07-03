FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.27 million.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

