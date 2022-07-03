FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.47) to GBX 8,000 ($98.15) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,700.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

