Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

