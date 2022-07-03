GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEAGY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.00) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($46.81) to €42.00 ($44.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.