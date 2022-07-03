General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

