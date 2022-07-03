Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 100749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $343,000.
Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
