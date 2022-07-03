Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 100749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $343,000.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

