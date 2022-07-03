GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

