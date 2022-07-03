GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,457,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 1,381,928 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,019,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $33.94 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

