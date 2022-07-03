GFS Advisors LLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

