GFS Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

DVY stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

