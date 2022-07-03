Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

