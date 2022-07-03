Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,616.67.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

