Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Short Interest Update

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Global Gaming Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Global Gaming Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

