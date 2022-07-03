Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

