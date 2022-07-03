Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $71.75 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.