Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 452,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 697,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.
