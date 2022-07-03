Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 98,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 210,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

