Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 530,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 163,296 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

