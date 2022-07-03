Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,991,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 645,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

