Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,912 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

BATS:PFFD opened at $21.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

