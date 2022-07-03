Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

