Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Robert P. King Acquires 20,000 Shares

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) insider Robert P. King acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,324.01).
Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.06. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.67).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
